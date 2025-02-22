Trump deems Zelensky "not very important" at peace talks
WASHINGTON, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday depicted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at peace talks as "not very important."
In an interview on Fox News Radio's The Brian Kilmeade Show on Friday, Trump criticized Zelensky's handling of the war. "I've been watching this man for years now, as his cities get demolished, as his people get killed, as the soldiers get decimated."
Trump went on to accuse Zelensky of lacking leverage in negotiations. "He has no cards," said Trump.
The American president said that Zelensky's participation in talks over the past three years had not led to any substantial progress.
"He's been at meetings for three years, and nothing got done," Trump said.
While acknowledging the devastation in Ukraine, Trump argued that Zelensky's involvement in peace talks has made it more difficult to reach deals. "He makes it very hard to make deals. But look what's happened to his country, it's been demolished."
