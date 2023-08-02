Trump indicted over alleged efforts to overturn results of 2020 presidential election

Xinhua) 09:07, August 02, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation over his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment is the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. Prosecutors had been investigating Trump's efforts to undermine President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, and the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

He was summoned to appear at a Washington, D.C., courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Trump's 2024 presidential campaign organization accused the Biden administration of election interference following news of Trump's indictment on Tuesday.

