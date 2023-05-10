Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, defamation in civil case

Xinhua) 08:47, May 10, 2023

Then U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn heading for the Marine One departing from the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 29, 2018. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

Trump, in Truth Social posts on Tuesday, wrote that he would appeal the case while describing the verdict as "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A federal jury in New York on Tuesday found former U.S. President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The jury also found Trump defamed Carroll by denying her claims. She was awarded 5 million U.S. dollars in damages.

Carroll came forward publicly in 2019 when an excerpt of her forthcoming book was released in a magazine.

Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll's claims, alleging that the American writer and former magazine columnist made it up to sell the book.

A Republican who held the White House from early 2017 to early 2021, Trump is running again for the U.S. presidency.

