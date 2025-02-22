Chinese, Angolan FMs meet on bilateral ties

Xinhua) 10:13, February 22, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed China-Angola relations with his Angolan counterpart Tete Antonio on Friday, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Angola fought side by side in the struggle against imperialism and colonialism and then joined hands in the pursuit of development and revitalization.

Noting that the friendly cooperation between the two countries facilitated Angola's national reconstruction and economic recovery, bringing tangible benefits to the Angolan people, Wang said the two sides should cherish the time-honored friendship and enhance mutual understanding and trust.

Wang congratulated Angola on assuming the rotating presidency of the African Union, saying that China has never sought selfish gains in Africa or interfered in African country's internal affairs and China has firmly supported African integration and is committed to maintaining sound relations with African countries, Wang said.

Comprehensive cooperation between China and Africa has not only helped accelerate Africa's development but also encouraged more attention and input from the international community to the continent. China will remain Africa's most sincere and reliable partner in its future development journey, Wang noted.

For his part, Antonio noted that Angolan President Joao Lourenco paid a state visit to China last year and held a successful meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, promoting new achievements in bilateral practical cooperation and bringing tangible benefits to both peoples. He thanked China for supporting Angola's economic and social development and Chinese enterprises for their contributions to Angola's national construction.

Antonio said that Angola is willing to expand cooperation with China in various fields such as economy and trade, investment, finance, and energy, and stand firmly with China on issues concerning the latter's core interests.

Angola stands ready to take the presidency of the African Union as an opportunity to strengthen communication and coordination with China, deepen Africa-China cooperation, and enhance African solidarity, said Antonio.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)