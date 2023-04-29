Home>>
Xi extends condolences to Angolan president over disastrous heavy rains
(Xinhua) 10:23, April 29, 2023
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a message of condolence to Angolan President Joao Lourenco over disastrous heavy rains in the country.
Learning of the disastrous rains which caused heavy casualties and property losses in the Angolan capital Luanda and other places, Xi expressed deep condolences over the victims and offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the disaster-hit areas on behalf of the Chinese government and people.
It is believed that Angola is sure to overcome the difficulty and rebuild its homeland, Xi said.
