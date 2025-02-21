So, you're interested in China? | Cantonese? Mandarin? Let's talk Chinese and its dialects

A favorite item for many people around the world when visiting a Dim Sum, or 点心，restaurant is Char Siu Bao, or 叉烧包. The delectable steamed bun filled with melt-in-your-mouth roasted pork is to die for. It would only make sense for someone when visiting China's capital Beijing to seek out Dim Sum and try ordering a Char Siu Bao, maybe even try ordering in Chinese.

Surprise, surprise though, as in Beijing most will instead say Dian Xin and Cha Shao Bao. So, what gives?

Watch as People's Daily Reporter Michael talks about Chinese and its dialects, and how you can avoid the same mistake he made when first coming to China!

