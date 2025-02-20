Multinationals have strong desire to expand presence in China: commerce official
BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Multinationals are optimistic about the long-term prospects of investing in China and have a strong willingness to expand their presence in the country, Zhu Bing, an official of the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.
Stressing that China's economy has a stable foundation, many advantages, strong resilience, and great potential, Zhu said at a press conference that the long-term positive trend and the underlying support conditions for China's economy will not change.
Zhu said China would continue to strive to build a world-class business environment and share its development opportunities with more foreign-funded enterprises.
Commenting on the United States' practice of imposing additional tariffs on China, the official said it seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization.
Zhu said such a practice fails to solve the U.S.'s problems and disrupts normal economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
"This approach undermines the development of foreign-invested enterprises in China, including those from the United States, and interferes with the investment decisions of multinationals," Zhu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Plan unveiled to attract more foreign investment
- China issues action plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025
- Chinese vice premier encourages Japanese companies to invest and develop in China
- Commentary: China remains appealing to foreign investors
- Is there massive withdrawal of foreign investment from China?
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.