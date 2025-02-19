Xinhua think tank report highlights significance of exchanges, mutual learning between civilizations

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday released a think tank report in Tokyo, calling for enhanced civilizational exchange and mutual learning to tackle the challenges facing the development of human civilization.

The report, titled "Promoting the Development and Progress of Human Civilization through Exchange and Mutual Learning," emphasizes the importance of fostering coexistence and promoting the shared prosperity of global civilizations.

China advocates a vision of civilization characterized by equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness, and emphasizes letting exchange prevail over estrangement, mutual learning over clashes, and inclusiveness over cultural superiority, it said.

A kid writes Chinese character "Fu," which means good fortune, during an exhibition on the Chinese zodiac at the China Cultural Center in Belgrade, Serbia on Feb. 12, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

HUMAN CIVILIZATION AT CROSSROADS

This year's Spring Festival is the first one since its inscription on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In recent years, the Spring Festival has gained growing global recognition and popularity.

The widespread celebration of Chinese traditions served as both a reflection of the growing global appreciation for Chinese cultural heritage and a powerful reminder of the rising significance of cultural exchanges and mutual learning in a world often marred by division.

"We need to encourage different civilizations to respect each other and live together in harmony while promoting their exchanges and mutual learning as a bridge of friendship among peoples, a driving force behind human society, and a strong bond for world peace," said Chinese President Xi Jinping in his historic 2014 speech at the headquarters of UNESCO in Paris.

His call for mutual respect among civilizations is even more relevant today, particularly as the world faces unprecedented geopolitical shifts.

Throughout history, human progress has often been shaped by exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations. The report suggests that throughout history, the advancement of civilizations through exchange and mutual learning is not a mere coincidence, but a general rule dictated by the evolution and inherent nature of civilizations.

It also underscores that humanity faces an interwoven and changing array of new global issues and complex contradictions. These include economic stagnation, increasing political instability and frequent cultural conflicts, plunging human civilization into palpable dilemmas.

As challenges mount, the world stands at a critical crossroads. The report underscores that this is not a time for pessimism but for action, as civilizations have often overcome crises through dialogue and cooperation.

The Chinese contingent to the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) holds an asset transfer ceremony on the outskirts of Bukavu, capital of the DRC's eastern South Kivu province, April 29, 2024. (MONUSCO/Handout via Xinhua)

CHINA'S INSIGHTS

In response to these challenges, China has proposed several global initiatives aimed at fostering sustained prosperity and peaceful development, according to the report. The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative provide a framework for countries to work together to tackle those pressing issues.

By focusing on development, security and civilizational dialogue, China has positioned itself as a key player in driving global progress. Its development model, which has lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, offers valuable insight to the world.

China has played an instrumental role in the global economy, contributing about 30 percent of global economic growth over many years. Additionally, the country has shared its development expertise through over 6,000 livelihood projects in other developing countries, with many focused on poverty reduction, agricultural technology and climate change mitigation.

These efforts demonstrate China's commitment to global prosperity and offer a blueprint on how developing nations can achieve their own economic growth.

In terms of global security, China has proposed a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. It has actively participated in UN peacekeeping missions and worked to resolve conflicts via talks, from the ongoing Ukraine crisis to tensions in the Middle East. China's promotion of dialogue over confrontation and its efforts to facilitate peace talks highlight its role as a responsible major country.

Moreover, China has established platforms for cross-cultural dialogue, allowing different civilizations to foster mutual understanding and cooperation. In June 2024, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to establish June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, further cementing the importance of cross-cultural communication in global governance.

Teenagers from China and France attend a chorus class at ISA Wuhan School in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

GLOBAL COOPERATION MATTERS

"Exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations is what the humankind story is all about," said Hussam Al Husseini, Jordanian ambassador to China. "No single civilization would have lived alone."

The report also emphasizes the need for global cooperation in overcoming the challenges posed by cultural and ideological divisions. By building stronger international connections and encouraging the exchange of ideas, humanity can work toward creating a more harmonious and prosperous world.

The mutual respect and understanding that come from these exchanges can serve as the foundation for a new global order -- one based on peace, development, fairness, justice and other shared human values.

The report makes a compelling case for the importance of civilizational exchange and mutual learning in today's world. As different nations and cultures face their own challenges, they must work together to build a future where diverse civilizations can coexist and thrive.

This cooperative approach will ensure that the light of human civilization continues to shine brightly, guiding future generations toward a more peaceful and prosperous world.

