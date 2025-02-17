China-aided natural gas storage expansion project achieves mechanical completion in Türkiye

Xinhua) 10:28, February 17, 2025

Chinese and Turkish staff members communicate at the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2025. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

