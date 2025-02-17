China-aided natural gas storage expansion project achieves mechanical completion in Türkiye
Chinese and Turkish staff members communicate at the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2025. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a partial view of the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a partial view of the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
This photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a partial view of the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a partial view of the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 12, 2025 shows a partial view of the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 11, 2025 shows a view of the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Chinese and Turkish staff members check equipment at the site of the Tuz Lake underground natural gas storage expansion project in Aksaray province, Türkiye, Feb. 12, 2025. The core part of the expansion project, undertaken by China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, has achieved mechanical completion recently. The expansion project officially kicked off in 2020, aiming to enhance Türkiye's clean energy infrastructure and contribute to its economic growth. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Collaboration with China essential to revive Turkish miniature art, says Turkish artist
- Huseyin Bagci: Connectivity is in the interests of all countries
- Chinese vice president meets Turkish minister of treasury, finance
- 2nd meeting of China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism held in Beijing
- China, Türkiye to hold 2nd meeting of Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee mechanism
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.