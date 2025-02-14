Global visits to China’s Origin Wukong quantum computer surpass 20m; majority of intl access from US

Global Times) 16:52, February 14, 2025

Global visits to China's domestically developed third-generation superconducting quantum computer, Origin Wukong, have surpassed 20 million, with the majority of international access coming from users in the US.

The new global access volume set a new record for the scale of China's self-developed quantum computing services, said Origin Quantum, the developer of Origin Wukong, on Friday via a social media post.

Data shows that Origin Wukong is now accessible in 139 countries and regions worldwide. Among international users, those from the US, Russia, Japan, and Canada have the highest levels of activity, with US users consistently leading in foreign visit volume.

Since its launch on January 6, 2024, Origin Wukong has completed over 339,000 quantum computing tasks across various industries, including fluid dynamics, finance, and biomedicine.

Additionally, Origin Wukong's quantum computing power has received a commercial procurement order from a well-known enterprise of a permanent member state of the United Nations Security Council, marking the first export of China's self-developed quantum computing power, said the post.

Quantum computing is seen as the most promising alternative to the current general computer based on silicon chips. Powered by a 72-qubit superconducting quantum chip called the "Wukong chip", Origin Wukong is the most advanced programmable and deliverable superconducting quantum computer in China.

Equipped with Origin Quantum's third-generation quantum computing measurement and control system, Origin Wukong marked China's first realization of automated batch testing of quantum chips, indicating that the quantum computer's efficiency has increased by tens of folds, according to the company.

