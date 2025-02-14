We Are China

Chengdu's landmark buildings illuminated to mark record-breaking film 'Ne Zha 2'

Ecns.cn) 14:21, February 14, 2025

Landmark buildings, the Tianfu Twin Towers, light up with the main characters of China's animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 13, 2025. (China News Service/An Yuan)

Animated blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" became the first Chinese film to gross 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars) when its total global earnings, including presales, reached the mark on Thursday evening.

