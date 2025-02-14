Trump layoffs push U.S. federal workers into tough job hunt: WSJ

Xinhua) 10:47, February 14, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Donald Trump administration's effort to slash the U.S. federal workforce is pushing employees into a challenging job market, as they skew older than those in the private sector, and their long bureaucratic experience often makes them less competitive applicants for corporate roles, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday cited career coaches and recruiters.

"Hiring for white-collar jobs, meanwhile, has slowed in recent years as companies retrench after hiring sprees," it noted. "Local governments have lots of jobs to fill, but federal workers' experience is often a poor match for the kind of positions that need to be filled, which frequently take place outside office settings."

To date, some 65,000 of roughly 2.3 million federal workers have accepted the Trump administration's buyout offer. With the White House moving swiftly to dismantle various federal agencies, many more workers are bracing for possible layoffs and further turmoil, it said.

Multiple federal employees said that job uncertainty has made them wonder whether they would be better off elsewhere, while instability is a jarring change for many in the federal government, which has been a bastion of long-term employment, it added.

