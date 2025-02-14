U.S. tariff war cannot hold back China's development, says Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 08:57, February 14, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng speaks during the 20th anniversary gala of the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) in New York City, the United States, on Feb. 11, 2025. TO GO WITH "U.S. tariff war cannot hold back China's development, says Chinese ambassador" (Xinhua/Li Rui)

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- A tariff war or trade war cannot resolve issues in China-U.S. relations, nor can it hinder China's development, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng has said.

Xie made the remarks in his keynote speech at the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) 20th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

"Tariff war or trade war cannot solve problems, still less can it hold back China's development," he said.

The United States imposing additional tariff on China under the pretext of fentanyl-related issues would "only be counterproductive," said Xie.

"Tariff threats would never work on the Chinese people. Instead, they would only undermine the foundation for China-U.S. counternarcotics and economic cooperation, and raise costs for American households and businesses. In the end, no one would be a winner," said Xie.

As China focuses on advancing the Chinese modernization and the United States is keen to boost its economy, the two nations need to help each other succeed to achieve shared prosperity, not hinder each other, he said.

Last year, U.S. companies surpassed other countries in terms of booth area at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), and in terms of attendance at the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Xie said. A recent poll showed nearly half of U.S. companies rank China as one of the top three global investment destinations, according to him.

China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation cannot be achieved without a stable, healthy and sustainable bilateral relationship, said Xie. He expressed hope that the business communities on both sides will demonstrate insights and courage to overcome disruptions, seize opportunities, and take the lead and remain the main force in advancing the relations between the two countries.

