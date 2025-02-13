Chinese researchers develop 'precision treatment' to help lithium-ion batteries regain near factory-fresh capacity

A Chinese research team has successfully developed a unique method that could help used lithium-ion batteries regain near factory-fresh capacity and performance, China Media Group (CMG) reported on Thursday.

The findings of the research team from Fudan University in Shanghai were published in the academic journal Nature on Wednesday.

Expanding the lifespan of batteries has long been a critical issue, as batteries fail when active Li ions are consumed. "Our study breaks this limit by means of a cell-level Li supply strategy. This involves externally adding an organic Li salt into an assembled cell, which decomposes during cell formation, liberating Li ions and expelling organic ligands as gases. This non-invasive and rapid process preserves cell integrity without necessitating disassembly," the researchers said in an abstract posted on Nature's website.

This innovative technique has the potential to significantly enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries and reduce waste, which is essential for electric vehicles (EVs), smartphones, and large-scale energy storage infrastructure, according to the researchers.

The team leveraged artificial intelligence and organic electrochemistry to develop a lithium carrier molecule that can be injected into degraded batteries to replenish lost lithium ions, effectively providing a "precision treatment" to help batteries regain a near factory-fresh "healthy" status, Gao Yue, a member of the research team, was quoted by the CMG report as saying.

The researchers expect that the technology could extend lithium-ion battery lifespan from the current cycles of between 500 and 2,000 to an unprecedented level of between 12,000 and 60,000 cycles, according to a report on Fudan University's website.

This is an "unparalleled" achievement by Chinese scientists, said Gao, adding that it is expected to pave the way for high-performance, cost-effective lithium batteries, addressing the problem of insufficient battery lifespan in EVs, consumer electronics, and large-scale energy storage.

This technology has been tested on a variety of batteries and the team is collaborating with leading international battery companies, aiming to accelerate the adoption of the technology in real life, Gao noted.

China plays a crucial role in lithium extracting technology and high-end lithium battery production. The latest official data showed that China's lithium-ion battery industry achieved robust growth between January and October 2024, with national battery production hitting 890 gigawatt-hours, up 16 percent year-on-year.

