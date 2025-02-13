Chinese space firm showcases mobile-to-satellite communication tech

Xinhua) 08:27, February 13, 2025

This aerial photo taken on June 15, 2023 shows the internet terminal of low-Earth orbit satellites onboard the "Dian Ke No.1" comprehensive test ship. Researchers from the GalaxySpace, a Beijing-based satellite maker, and several scientific research institutions, conducted an open-sea testing of the country's first low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation in the South China Sea. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese space firm GalaxySpace successfully demonstrated mobile-to-satellite communication technology based on the country's first low-Earth orbit broadband communication test constellation at a commercial space conference held in Beijing on Wednesday.

At 10:28 a.m., a satellite from the constellation passed over the conference venue in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area. On-site staff used their mobile phones to connect to the satellite via a terminal device installed on the rooftop. Through a gateway station in Beijing, they established a connection with personnel in Beijing and Thailand.

During the video call with the Thai team, Liu Chang, co-founder and vice president of GalaxySpace, noted that the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with True Corporation, a major Thai telecommunications operator on Monday.

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate in areas such as low-orbit satellite communication technology, integrated space-ground network solutions and direct satellite-to-mobile communication technology.

"Low-orbit satellite internet represents a significant leap forward in global communications, poised to drive transformative changes in socio-economic development both in Thailand and worldwide," said Manat Manavutiveth, CEO of True Corporation. "We are thrilled that this collaboration will bring cutting-edge innovative technologies to Thai consumers."

Established in 2018, GalaxySpace is a leading satellite internet solution provider and satellite manufacturer in China. It was also crowned as the first unicorn company in commercial aerospace in the country.

