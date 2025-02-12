Trend Tracker: Foodie Frenzy for Lantern Festival

People's Daily Online) 09:24, February 12, 2025

Hello, everyone! I'm Kuku, a total foodie! Today is the Lantern Festival, and in this Chinese Traditional Festival Food Challenge, let's explore the sweet symbol of this festival—Yuanxiao—in just one minute!

The Lantern Festival, celebrated on the 15th day of the first lunar month, has a history of over 2,000 years.

On this day, every Chinese household enjoys Yuanxiao or Tangyuan.

They both have glutinous rice flour skins and are typically filled with ingredients like sesame seeds and white sugar. In northern China, Yuanxiao is rolled into shape, while in the south, Tangyuan is wrapped by hand. Although their methods differ, both embody the Chinese people's hope for family togetherness and happiness.

Beyond eating Yuanxiao or Tangyuan, there are many other traditional customs during the Lantern Festival, like enjoying lanterns, admiring the bright moon, solving riddles written on lanterns, walking on stilts, and lion dancing. Together these customs demonstrate how much people cherish this festival. Once the Lantern Festival is over, the New Year celebrations truly come to an end.

You know what? Some countries have desserts similar to Yuanxiao.

For example, India has Gulab Jamun, a traditional Indian dessert often seen at local festivals and weddings.

The Czech fruit dumplings are also a sweet dish, with a preparation method similar to Tangyuan.

Many overseas friends can't get enough of this Chinese sweet treat once they've tasted it. Have you ever tried Yuanxiao? What's your favorite flavor?

On this night of the full moon, may friends all around the world enjoy the sweetness of Yuanxiao! May the moon be bright, dreams be realized, and hearts be united!

(Zhang Heyun, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

