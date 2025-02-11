China's fixed-asset investment in railways hits 43.9 bln yuan in Jan.

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment in railways was 43.9 billion yuan (about 6.12 billion U.S. dollars) in January this year, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed Monday.

The figure is up 3.7 percent compared with the same period last year, the group said.

During this period, a batch of major projects, including the Chengdu-Chongqing central line high-speed railway, were advanced, according to the group.

In 2024, fixed-asset investment in railways totaled 850.6 billion yuan, up 11.3 percent, according to the group.

By the end of 2024, the operating mileage of the railway network reached 162,000 kilometers, including 48,000 km of high-speed railways.

Newly built railways hit 3,113 km last year, including 2,457 km of high-speed railways.

