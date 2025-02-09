First phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield commences production in China's Bohai Sea

Xinhua) 13:43, February 09, 2025

A worker tests crude oil sample at an offshore production platform of the first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield in China's Bohai Sea, Feb. 8, 2025. The first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield, by far the largest metamorphic rock oilfield in the world, commenced production on Friday, according to its developer, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin branch.

The Bozhong 26-6 oilfield is located in the Bohai Sea, about 170 km from north China's Tianjin Municipality, with an average water depth of about 20 meters. Discovered in 2022, its cumulative proven oil and gas reserves has exceeded 200 million cubic meters. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2025 shows an early morning view of the offshore production platform of the first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield in China's Bohai Sea. The first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield, by far the largest metamorphic rock oilfield in the world, commenced production on Friday, according to its developer, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin branch.

A worker operates at an offshore production platform of the first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield in China's Bohai Sea, Feb. 8, 2025. The first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield, by far the largest metamorphic rock oilfield in the world, commenced production on Friday, according to its developer, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin branch.

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 8, 2025 shows a view of the offshore production platform of the first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield in China's Bohai Sea. The first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield, by far the largest metamorphic rock oilfield in the world, commenced production on Friday, according to its developer, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin branch.

A worker checks the power supply system at an offshore production platform of the first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield in China's Bohai Sea, Feb. 8, 2025. The first phase of Bozhong 26-6 oilfield, by far the largest metamorphic rock oilfield in the world, commenced production on Friday, according to its developer, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) Tianjin branch.

