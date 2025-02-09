China's PPI down 2.3 pct in January

Xinhua) 10:13, February 09, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.3 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.

