Home>>
China's PPI down 2.3 pct in January
(Xinhua) 10:13, February 09, 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.3 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Sunday.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.