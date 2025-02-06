SE China's Fujian drives development of new business forms through ecotourism

How many new experiences can an ecotourism route offer?

In the case of the Wuyi Mountains national forest trail, the answer is "plenty."

On a warm winter's day, with a gentle mountain breeze on his face, He Weixin, an outdoor enthusiast from Xiamen city, southeast China's Fujian province, was struck by the lush greenery surrounding him as he walked along the Wuping section of the Wuyi Mountains national forest trail.

Photo shows an aerial view of the No. 1 Scenic Byway in Wuyishan National Park, a national 5A-level scenic area in southeast China. (Photo/Sun Kaiyan)

As sunlight filtered through the dense canopy of trees, He walked along a mountain trail paved with river pebbles in Jiewen village, Wan'an township, Wuping county, Longyan city, southeast China's Fujian province. Before long, sweat broke out on his forehead.

"The area is well-connected, with five walking loops to choose from. The surrounding environment is pristine and ideal for hiking and mountaineering," he said, impressed by how the trail design complemented the stunning scenery on either side.

The Wuyi Mountains national forest trail connects various stunning natural spots in Fujian, including the Tianjieshan national forest park, the Minjiangyuan national wetland park, and the Zhongshan River National Wetland Park, covering six nature reserves and two state-owned forest farms.

Jiewen village, a key stop along this forest trail, has made it an important part of its infrastructure for the development of forest tourism, according to Li Cailin, head of the villagers' committee of Jiewen village.

The section of the forest trail in Jiewen village is rich in natural broadleaf forests, according to Li, noting that the section, by making the most of ancient roads and existing footpaths, has managed to preserve the natural beauty and integrity of the local forest ecosystem.

Leveraging its rich forest resources, Wuping county has developed a range of forest-based wellness services, including rehabilitation and recuperation services, leisure activities, sports experiences, and nature education, attracting numerous visitors.

Photo shows a flock of birds flying above a lake in Minjiangyuan national wetland park, located in Jianning county, southeast China's Fujian province. (Photo/Wu Ailan)

"In recent years, we've been making use of the forest floor space to develop specialty industries like forest fungi cultivation, beekeeping, and medicinal herb farming," Li said. "When visitors come and see the good environment, many of them choose to buy some of our forest products taking home."

Statistics show that in 2024, Wuping county's under-forest economy covered an area of around 1.61 million mu (about 107,586.67 hectares) and generated a total output value of 4.71 billion yuan (about $646.85 million), while its forest-based wellness service facilities received nearly 3.48 million visits, producing a total output value of 1.42 billion yuan.

Not long ago, Jiang Anyao, a second-year graduate student from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, participated in a study tour at the Minjiangyuan national wetland park in Jianning county, Fujian, as a member of a team aimed to gain deep insights into biodiversity.

"What plant is this?"

"What's the name of the bird that was just foraging?"

Jiang and other members of the team asked questions and took notes as they explored the park's various ecological sites along the riverbank.

"Seeing it all firsthand really helps you appreciate the rich biodiversity of nature. It has made me realize just how crucial ecological conservation is," Jiang said.

Zhou Sixing, deputy director of the tourism development center of Jianning county, revealed that the county's hotels are so busy during public holidays that it's hard to book a room.

"The national wetland park is endowed with abundant natural resources and a unique ecological environment. So we have made observations of and introductions to the natural landscapes of the park a highlight of our study tour program, helping participants learn the geological processes that formed the landscapes," Zhou said.

Following the forest trail further north, visitors can reach Taining county in Sanming city, Fujian.

Taining county's Dajin Lake Geopark is known for its unique geological relics of water-based Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features.

The red and orange rock formations, reminiscent of a fiery sunset, reflect in the clear waters of Dajin Lake, offering breathtaking views to visitors.

As a black kite flew over the lake into mountains under the glowing sun, photography enthusiast Lin Na quickly snapped a picture of the moment.

"Every winter, the wetlands by the lake attract birds like egrets and black kites. I wait here to capture the perfect shot," Lin explained.

Leveraging its abundant water resources, Shuiji village in Meikou township, located near Dajin Lake, has vigorously boosted the development of B&B hotels and restaurants, among other business forms, offering visitors one-stop services encompassing accommodation, shopping, travel, and sightseeing.

Teachers and students from Quanzhou Normal University conduct field sketching during a study tour in Taining county, Sanming city, southeast China's Fujian province. (Photo/Taining Converged Media Center)

Not long ago, Lin participated in a photography tour in Taining, along with more than 50 fellow photography enthusiasts, exploring and capturing the natural beauty of the area.

"I find the photography-themed group tour particularly fun. I can stay in a lakeside B&B hotel, capture the beautiful scenery and exchange tips with other shutterbugs," Lin said.

Villages along Dajin Lake have also tapped into their rich natural ecological resources to develop emerging business forms of the cultural tourism industry, such as photography, sketching, and film production.

According to credible sources, Taining county has started to create an extensive sketching base, which has already received over 300,000 visits for sketching and social practice activities.

With the market-oriented transformation gaining momentum in certain segments of the industrial chain, several companies providing sketching-related services have established themselves in the county.

"Visitors can enjoy the views of sprouting green plants in spring; cool, refreshing mountain breeze in summer; colorful foliage in autumn; and snow-capped mountains in winter... Every season offers unique experiences, and many more natural wonders are waiting for us to explore," Lin said.

