Birdwatching boosts ecotourism in Yancheng, E China's Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 13:24, January 26, 2025

Photo shows birds at the Tiaozini wetland in Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Sun Jialu)

During the peak migration season, flocks of spoon-billed sandpipers soar over the Tiaozini wetland in Dongtai of Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province, creating a spectacular sight.

Yancheng boasts the world's largest intertidal wetland system and is home to the first coastal wetland in China that has been granted world natural heritage site status. It is located at the halfway point of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, providing a ground for millions of migratory birds to rest, molt, and overwinter.

Following in the footsteps of the migratory birds, tourists and photography enthusiasts from all over come to watch the birds, visit exhibitions, and purchase creative cultural products, making birdwatching a new calling card for local ecotourism.

Spoon-billed sandpipers are seen at the Tiaozini wetland in Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Li Dongming)

At the Tiaozini wetland research center, tour guide Shen Dandan explained the reasons behind bird migration and habitat selection to tourists, showcasing videos and images to introduce the various bird species that frequent the wetland during winter. Equipped with newfound bird knowledge, the tourists then made their way to the birdwatching platforms to kick off their birdwatching adventure.

There are four birdwatching platforms with 16 high-powered telescopes that offer clear views of scenes within a 500-meter range. Tourists can spot swan geese, wild ducks, black-faced spoonbills, and Eurasian spoonbills leisurely strolling around.

Continuing their journey, the tourists travelled 12 kilometers south to the habitat of large wading birds such as red-crowned cranes and flamingos. Here, they found a small station and stopped to enjoy snacks and drinks while watching the birds.

Photo shows creative cultural products inspired by spoon-billed sandpiper at an art district in Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Gao Shanshan)

Chang Wei, deputy director of the management committee of the Coastal Economic Zone of Dongtai, explained how the wetland offers different scenery throughout the year. With birdwatching as a major project, the Tiaozini wetland scenic area offers a variety of ecotourism products designed for different seasons, drawing nearly a million visits each year.

One visitor, Duan Jingjing from Nanjing of Jiangsu, planned a route for herself - first to the Tiaozini wetland to watch birds, and then to the Yellow Sea Wetland Museum.

The museum, spanning three floors and covering over 5,000 square meters, is divided into five exhibition halls. Wu Qijiang, director of the Yancheng Wetland and World Natural Heritage Site Conservation and Management Center, said the Yellow Sea Wetland Museum, receiving 260,000 visits annually, offers various activities and hosts 140 world heritage education events annually.

At the store of the museum, creative cultural products such as t-shirts, mugs, notebooks, fridge magnets, and plush toys featuring images of a cartoon character inspired by the spoon-billed sandpiper are very popular among tourists.

According to Xu Hongxin, general manager of Jiangsu Yellow Sea Wetland Culture Development Co., Ltd., the team is creating new characters inspired by birds such as the red-crowned crane and milu, commonly known as Pere David's deer.

"Birdwatching has ignited a trend in buying creative cultural products, leading to an increase in consumer spending. Not only are more tourists keen on exploring coastal scenic areas, but they are also showing a growing interest in visiting the downtown area of Yancheng," said Jin Longfei, director of the cultural industry division at the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Yancheng Municipal Committee.

Jin disclosed that sales of creative cultural products inspired by wetland ecotourism in the city have exceeded 30 million yuan (about $4.12 million).

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)