Chinese-developed AI models to boost demand for Malaysia's data centers: research house

Xinhua) 11:01, February 05, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese-developed artificial intelligence (AI) models, such as the recently unveiled DeepSeek-R1, a new open-source model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek, will strengthen Malaysia's drive to become a regional data center hub, Juwai IQI said on Tuesday.

For the real estate industry here in Malaysia, this means that demand for land suitable for data centers will remain strong and could possibly grow, Juwai IQI Group Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kashif Ansari said in a statement.

Kasif added that Malaysia's favorable infrastructure and business environment, along with a pipeline of planned data centers that are largely AI-ready, give the country an edge over its competitors.

"Not all data centers are suitable for serving the coming AI boom, but Malaysia is well-positioned for a world where AI dominates data center development," he said.

"Data centers that were built to support enterprise IT, cloud computing, and general-purpose workloads are not optimized for the higher demands that AI requires. They can lack the power, cooling, and networking that are needed for AI," he added.

Kasih said the key advantages that make Malaysia a prime location for data center development include its relatively low-cost land and energy, skilled workforce, strong digital infrastructure, government incentives, and connectivity to major markets like Singapore, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)