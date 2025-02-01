Healthier, fresher, tastier: Chinese consumers' evolving appetite for festive goods

13:11, February 01, 2025 By Wang Aihua ( Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- As the Spring Festival approached, long lines formed at premium supermarkets renowned for their high-quality products in larger portions across China.

Photos of the crowded markets quickly went viral on Chinese social media, with some users commenting, "It's well worth the wait," while others called on retailers to expand their online services.

Out shopping at a major supermarket in western Beijing, 26-year-old Wang Ke filled her cart with king crabs, imported cherries, and a variety of festive food and decoration kits for the Chinese New Year, which fell on Jan. 29 this year.

With a budget of 1,500 yuan (approximately 209 U.S. dollars), this was just one stop on Wang's shopping trip with her in-laws for the most important holiday in the Chinese lunar calendar. "We love the rich collection of products on offer here," she said. "And we trust the quality."

The ancient tradition of purchasing festive goods for the Chinese New Year has evolved significantly, especially amid China's remarkable economic growth in recent decades.

Data from this year's online shopping festival reveals a growing willingness among Chinese consumers to spend on products that are "tastier," "healthier" and "fresher," according to Zhang Peng, general manager of food and fresh produce at major e-commerce platforms Taobao and Tmall.

Sun Jianhui, a taxi driver in Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province, noted that many families prefer to buy daily necessities at major-brand supermarkets due to concerns over quality. "I don't mind spending a little extra on better products, not just for the Spring Festival," Sun told Xinhua. "And I'm not the only one."

At the end of 2024, the Chinese government released a document outlining measures to modernize the country's retail industry over the next five years. The plan aims to establish a modern retail system by 2029 that features enriched supplies, high-quality services, and smart, convenient and green operations.

Wang Zhenyu, secretary-general of the China Consumers Association, said that quality-based consumption is becoming a mainstream trend in China with consumers increasingly demanding quality products and services.

In recent years, China has witnessed the rapid expansion of membership-based supermarkets such as Sam's Club and Costco, as well as retail ventures from e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com. These large retailers are generally perceived to maintain stricter quality control over their products.

Sam's Club announced it had 47 stores in 25 Chinese cities by the end of 2023 and plans to open six to seven additional stores annually in China. In May 2023, Costco Wholesale opened a new outlet in Nanjing, Jiangsu, accompanied by a gas station, marking the first such combination on the Chinese mainland.

An anonymous member of Sam's Club management stated that they strive to understand customer perspectives and offer differentiated services to meet festive season demands.

To welcome the Year of the Snake, these major-brand chain stores have introduced innovative products rich in cultural significance, including lion dance-shaped buns and solid gold bars paired with traditional red envelopes, offering a fresh take on the tradition of monetary gift-giving.

Changing consumer habits have also led to the rise of new domestic grocery brands like Pangdonglai. Established in 1995, Pangdonglai has evolved into a prominent retail chain comprising supermarkets, shopping malls and cinemas.

Despite operating solely in central China's Henan Province, Pangdonglai has garnered a strong reputation nationwide for its exceptional service and quality products. Customers can return any item they are not satisfied with, even if they have consumed most of it.

Yu Donglai, the brand's founder, revealed on Sunday that accumulated sales at the 13 Pangdonglai stores surpassed 130 million yuan on Saturday, the last weekend before the Chinese New Year.

Starting in 2024, Pangdonglai has played a key role in helping refurbish larger supermarket chains like Yonghui Supermarket, which operates over 900 stores nationwide, resulting in a significant boost in sales at these locations.

Wang Ke, who also regularly visits a Yonghui store in Beijing, described her shopping experiences as delightful. "Our family enjoys shopping there from time to time," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)