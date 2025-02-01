China expresses condolences to victims of U.S. aircraft collision

February 01, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences to the victims and profound sympathy to their families following a mid-air collision of a passenger plane and a helicopter near Reagan National Airport in the United States Wednesday night, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy in the U.S. launched the emergency response mechanism immediately after the incident. Unfortunately, two Chinese nationals lost their lives in the incident, according to preliminary verification of the victims, the spokesperson said.

China has asked the U.S. to provide timely updates on the search and rescue efforts, identify the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and handle the ensuing matters properly, according to the spokesperson.

"We will provide necessary assistance to the families of the Chinese victims as they deal with the incident," the spokesperson added.

The mid-air collision that happened in Washington, D.C. involved an American Airlines regional jet with 60 passengers and four crew members on board and a military Blackhawk helicopter with three U.S. Army soldiers.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed no survivors in the collision at a Thursday press conference in the White House.

