China's SOEs log revenue growth in 2024

Xinhua) 15:41, January 30, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The revenues of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) went up 1.3 percent in 2024 from the previous year, recent official data showed.

The SOEs raked in 84.72 trillion yuan (11.77 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenues in 2024, data from the Ministry of Finance showed.

The combined profits of SOEs edged up 0.4 percent year on year to 4.35 trillion yuan in 2024.

The SOEs saw their debt-to-asset ratio reach 64.8 percent at the end of 2024, up 0.3 percentage points year on year.

