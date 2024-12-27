Chinese SOEs see revenues increase in first 11 months

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) maintained steady operations in the first 11 months of the year with increased total revenue, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

The data shows that during the period, SOEs generated more than 74.89 trillion yuan (about 10.42 trillion U.S. dollars) in operating revenue, up 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

The combined profits of SOEs decreased 0.1 percent year on year to about 3.85 trillion yuan.

SOEs saw their debt-to-asset ratio at 64.9 percent at the end of November.

These statistics, which exclude financial firms, were collected from SOEs in provincial-level regions and those administered by departments of the central government.

