China's industrial profits up 11 pct in December 2024

Xinhua) 11:22, January 27, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The combined profit of major industrial enterprises went up 11 percent year on year in December 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Profits of major industrial firms for last year went down 3.3 percent year on year, showed the data.

