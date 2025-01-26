China's int'l trade in goods, services up 13 pct in December 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's international trade in goods and services reached nearly 4.89 trillion yuan in December 2024, marking an increase of 13 percent year on year, official data showed on Friday.
In U.S. dollar terms, the country's exports and imports of goods and services amounted to 376.1 billion dollars and 304.1 billion dollars, respectively, resulting in a surplus of 72 billion dollars, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.
The export value of goods reached approximately 2.4 trillion yuan, while the import value of goods totaled about 1.74 trillion yuan -- a surplus of 660.9 billion yuan.
The value of exported services reached 298.6 billion yuan and the value of imported services stood at 441.8 billion yuan last month, producing a deficit of 143.3 billion yuan.
