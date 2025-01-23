China specifies requirements for public offering, insurance funds to boost A-share investment
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has set explicit requirements for public offering funds and commercial insurance funds in their A-share investments, as part of efforts to boost medium- and long-term funds' flow into the capital market.
Chinese financial authorities have unveiled a plan for encouraging medium- and long-term funds to enter the capital market to further stabilize stock performance.
Under the plan, public offering funds are required to increase their A-share holdings of circulating market capitalization by at least 10 percent annually over the next three years, Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told a press conference Thursday.
For commercial insurance funds, large state-owned insurers are encouraged to allocate 30 percent of their newly added annual premium incomes for A-share investments starting in 2025, he added.
