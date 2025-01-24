Stories of High-quality Development | China will open its doors wider to the outside world

People's Daily Online

Currently, economic globalization is facing headwinds, with some countries adopting protectionist and unilateral policies, reflecting rising anti-globalization sentiments. In this context, China is steadfastly advancing opening-up and pledges to pursue high-level opening-up. Why is opening-up a distinct feature of Chinese modernization? What kind of opening-up and cooperation do we need?

"Stories of High-quality Development", a People's Daily's video series, will launch its first episode in 2025, with host Long Guoqiang, vice president of the Development Research Center of the State Council, discussing China's opening-up and tackling these pressing questions.

