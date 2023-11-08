China to promote innovation, opening-up, offer more opportunities to world: Chinese vice president

Xinhua) 16:20, November 08, 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Wednesday that China will continue to promote innovation to drive world economic recovery, seek cooperation through opening-up, and offer more market and investment opportunities to the rest of the world.

Han made the remarks in his keynote speech at the sixth Bloomberg New Economy Forum held in Singapore.

China has always been a supporter, participant and beneficiary of economic globalization, Han said, adding that after 45 years of reform and opening-up, the Chinese economy has been deeply integrated with that of the rest of the world.

"China will unswervingly promote a high level of opening up to the outside world, and is willing to provide more market and investment opportunities to share the benefits of its institutional opening-up with world companies," Han said.

He pointed out that China will continue to create more dynamics through innovation which is the driving force for the world economy to accelerate recovery and move forward steadily.

China will make more efforts to share innovation achievements with other countries, jointly address the challenges of climate change and inject new momentum into world economic growth, Han said.

China is willing to work with other countries to maintain world peace and security, seek common development and prosperity for all countries, and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Han said.

On China-U.S. relations, Han said China is willing to strengthen communication and dialogue with the U.S. side, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences between the two countries, and make joint efforts to address global challenges.

The sixth annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum is being held here from Nov. 8-10, with this year's theme being "Embracing Instability." It highlights the challenges confronting the global economy and underscores the opportunity to address underlying issues such as persistent inflation, geopolitical tensions, the rise of artificial intelligence and climate change.

