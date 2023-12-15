China expands high-level opening-up trials for cross-border trade, investment

Xinhua) 15:54, December 15, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday announced the expansion of pilot programs of high-level opening-up policies for cross-border trade and investment throughout Shanghai, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Beijing, Zhejiang, and Hainan.

The move will facilitate more business entities to conduct cross-border trade and investment in a compliant manner and promote high-quality development through high-level opening-up.

