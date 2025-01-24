China's automaker Geely launches EV model Geely EX5 in Indonesia

Xinhua) 10:29, January 24, 2025

JAKARTA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's automotive company Geely Auto introduced the Geely EX5 as its first model for the Indonesian market.

"We firmly believe that Indonesia has great potential to become a hub for smart and sustainable mobility. Geely is here to offer mobility solutions that prioritize technology, sustainability, and an exceptional driving experience," said Evin Ye, vice president of Geely Auto International Corporation, during the Geely EX5 launching in Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to him, the company plans to establish a knock-down factory for local vehicle production in the archipelagic country and begin manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025.

Cahyo Purnomo, investment promotion director for East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa at the Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry, said that Chinese investment continues to grow and is an important part of Indonesia's industrial development, particularly in the field of electric vehicles.

Geely Auto's presence is more than just business, according to Cahyo, it also brings the newest electric car technology, which adds to the domestic automotive ecosystem and supports the archipelagic country's economic progress.

Geely Auto is a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, an automotive manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China, that has operated in over 100 countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)