China honors three astronauts with medals
(Xinhua) 09:39, January 24, 2025
Astronauts Ye Guangfu (2nd R), Li Cong (1st R) and Li Guangsu (3rd R) from China's Shenzhou-18 crewed mission meet with the press in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Minggang)
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong and Li Guangsu were awarded medals on Thursday for their service to China's space endeavors.
Ye Guangfu was honored with a second-class aerospace achievement medal, while Li Cong and Li Guangsu received third-class aerospace achievement medals and the honorary title of "heroic astronauts."
The decision was made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission.
