"Three-Body" virtual world reflects China's sci-fi industry boom

January 24, 2025

People experience "Three-Body" VR adventure in the Three-Body Four-Dimensional Space, the world's first offline experience facility recreating the Three-Body universe, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Three-Body Universe (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co., Ltd.)/Handout via Xinhua)

CHENGDU, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Strapping on a white head-mounted display (HMD) at a VR facility in southwest China's Chengdu, visitors are instantly whisked away into the mind-bending world of "The Three-Body Problem," embarking on a journey that spans over three millennia, from China's Zhou Dynasty to a distant, futuristic realm.

The 25-minute experience culminates in a breathtaking freeze-frame of spaceships orbiting the towering mega structures of Chengdu Financial City Twin Towers, leaving guests to remove their HMDs and confront the striking reality of standing before the very skyscrapers, their imposing 220-meter heights a stunning reminder of the fusion between sci-fi imagination and real-world architecture.

This VR facility in the capital of Sichuan Province draws inspiration from Liu Cixin's acclaimed sci-fi novel series, "The Three-Body Problem."

Officially called the Three-Body Four-Dimensional Space, it is the world's first offline experience facility recreating the Three-Body universe and has quickly become a pilgrimage site for fans in China and abroad since its launch on Sept. 22, 2024.

According to Three-Body Universe (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co., Ltd., developer of the Three-Body Four-Dimensional Space, over 10,000 people visited the Chengdu VR experience hub during the three-day 2025 New Year's Day holiday. Besides Chengdu, the VR experiencing project was also launched in Xi'an and Guangzhou.

Thanks to VR, "Three-Body" fans can finally immerse themselves in the very scenes described in the book, said Du Chengyan, the VR show manager of the facility. "Through this project, we aim to pave the way for Chinese sci-fi to shine on the international stage."

"The Three-Body Problem" portrays the story of physicist Ye Wenjie in the 20th century, who makes contact with the Trisolaran civilization, a species inhabiting a three-sun system, sparking centuries-long conflicts between earthlings and aliens.

After winning the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 2015, the world's most prestigious sci-fi award, the book gained a growing international fanbase and has been translated into over 30 languages.

The first Chinese city to host the Three-Body project, Chengdu is a mecca for Chinese sci-fi fans as it is also the birthplace of "Science Fiction World," the world's most widely circulated sci-fi magazine.

The city solidified its reputation as China's sci-fi capital after hosting the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in 2023. The municipal government is now strategically positioning Chengdu at the forefront of emerging sci-fi-related industries.

During the convention, the influx of visitors to the Three-Body exhibition area inspired the team at Three-Body Universe, leading to the initial development of their Four-Dimensional Space concept.

On the first floor of the VR hub, themed zones showcase a variety of "Three-Body" creative cultural products, along with a bar area offering specialty drinks and a space to unwind. On the second floor, visitors can immerse themselves in the "Three-Body" VR experience.

Through VR, visitors can experience one of the novel's most iconic scenes: the "rehydration" sequence. In this segment, Sophon, a key character from the book, guides visitors in engaging conversations with historical figures such as King Wen of Zhou (1056-1006 BC) and Qin Shihuang, the first emperor of China (246-210 BC).

This allows visitors to delve into the complex survival strategies and conflicts among civilizations in the harsh and unforgiving environment.

The walls inside the facility are decorated with key terms from "Three-Body," such as "droplet" -- a cosmic probe made of strong interference material by the Trisolaran civilization, which struggles to survive under the chaotic influence of three fixed stars and seeks to conquer other planets for survival, and "trisolar crisis" -- the potential threats and survival challenges that the Trisolaran civilization poses to Earth.

These present a chronological picture of the evolution of the "Three-Body" world, like a "wormhole" leading people to travel to a cosmic dimension.

"It's so much fun," exclaimed an eight-year-old boy, nicknamed Nuo Nuo told Xinhua, as he proudly showed a droplet badge on his chest, a gift from his mother after their immersive VR adventure. "There are so many cool spaceships, and it feels just like the real thing!"

His mother, surnamed Yu, a 40-year-old fan of "The Three-Body Problem," believes that grasping the intricate worldview of "Three-Body" through reading alone can be quite challenging. However, she sees the VR journey as a valuable supplement, helping to deepen the understanding of both the book and the broader world it portrays.

"It's truly remarkable to visualize the process of 'dehydration' depicted in the book through VR, with King Wen of Zhou frozen right beside me due to the frigid chaotic eras," she said.

On the technological front, the VR project incorporates real-time rendering, motion capture, and ultra-high-definition wireless transmission, according to Zhao Jilong, CEO of Three-Body Universe.

Zhao expressed strong confidence in the future of the "Three-Body" VR project, with plans to enhance the experience by developing more original story-based content and upgrading technologies, including higher-quality visuals, more accurate movement tracking, and the introduction of "tactile" experiences.

China has experienced significant advancements in science and technology over the past few decades. The rise of sci-fi culture is a natural outcome of this rapid progress, fueling people's imagination about the future.

Sci-fi works like "The Three-Body Problem" meet people's need to envision the future, Zhao said. "'Three-Body' IP offers an exciting chance to create a globally resonant cultural phenomenon and symbol right here in China."

According to the 2024 China Science Fiction Industry Report, the total revenue of China's sci-fi industry exceeded 100 billion yuan (about 13.7 billion U.S. dollars) for the first time in 2023, marking year-on-year growth of 29 percent and exceeding ten times the figure from 2016.

An increasing number of domestic sci-fi novels are finding success both in China and internationally, with film and television adaptations of these works also achieving widespread acclaim globally.

In 2023, the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," a movie adapted from Liu's novel of the same name, hit screens in 39 countries and regions, earning over 100 million yuan in overseas box office revenue.

In 2024, the Netflix series adapted from Liu's "The Three-Body Problem" trilogy had been viewed over 52 million times on the platform by June. Netflix announced that the series would return for a new season in May 2024.

Acclaimed director Zhang Yimou was announced as the director for the film adaptation of "The Three-Body Problem," a revelation made at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The market continues to expand as awareness of science and technology among the Chinese people steadily increases, Zhao said.

The Chengdu municipal government has also rolled out the Chengdu Science Fiction Industry Development Plan (2023-2027), outlining seven goals including expanding the sci-fi industry cluster and building a vibrant sci-fi market.

Leveraging Chengdu's abundant sci-fi resources and strong policy support, Zhao said that the company plans to fully explore the "sci-fi plus" cross-industry model and develop more projects with educational, economic and entertainment value to further promote sci-fi culture.

At the Chengdu "Three-Body "VR project, visitors can explore a range of creative cultural products, including fridge magnets, blind boxes, and clothing, all of which have been warmly received.

Some of these items recreate iconic symbols from the books, such as models of the Red Coast Base and badges featuring the Earth-Trisolaris Organization logo. Others are adorned with memorable quotes like "From now on, we are comrades" and "Do not answer."

Visitors can also enjoy themed drinks inspired by the novels, such as "Green Tempest" and "Commander's Tea," combining the thrill of shopping with the immersive atmosphere of the "Three-Body" universe.

Tang, a 51-year-old sci-fi enthusiast visiting for the second time, said the decoration made her feel like she had stepped into the world of "Three-Body."

This time, she ordered a drink called "Humanity's sunset" and carefully framed her shots, searching for the perfect photo to capture the experience.

People look at a spaceship model in the Three-Body Four-Dimensional Space, the world's first offline experience facility recreating the Three-Body universe, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 22, 2024. (Three-Body Universe (Shanghai) Cultural Development Co., Ltd.)/Handout via Xinhua)

