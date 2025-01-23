Chinese securities regulator pledges greater openness for overseas investors accessing A-share market

Global Times) 16:52, January 23, 2025

China's capital market regulator pledged to step up efforts to propel cross-border investment and financing, increase the appeal of A-shares to international investors, and enhance communication to address investor concerns and their legitimate demands.

"China's economic outlook remains optimistic, and the capital market holds great development potential. We encourage more overseas investment to come to the A-share market to capitalize on opportunities arising from China's economic achievements," Wu Qing, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), said at a press conference on Thursday.

Overall, the accessibility and stability of foreign investment in the A-share market have improved, helping foster a largely accommodative ecosystem for overseas investors joining China's capital market, according to Wu.

As of the end of last year, a total of 866 Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFIIs) had received investment approval, and foreign investors held about 3 trillion yuan ($412 billion) in A-shares through QFII and the Stock Connect program.

And, a total of 26 foreign-controlled or foreign-invested securities companies, fund companies, and futures companies, obtained approval for Chinese regulators.

"Foreign capital plays a pivotal role in investing in the A-share market and contributes to the stable development of the market," said Wu, emphasizing that China's capital market will remain open to foreign investors, and access to international investors will continue to expand.

