China's two major stock exchanges hold meetings with foreign institutions

Global Times) 15:00, January 06, 2025

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) held a meeting recently with representatives from eight foreign institutions to deliberate on advancing comprehensive reforms in the capital market, the exchange announced on Sunday via its official WeChat account.

Also on Sunday,the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) announced that it held a meeting on Saturday with foreign institutional investors to solicit opinions on recent A-share market developments, according to its official WeChat account.

The two exchanges reiterated their commitment to further opening up China's capital markets, expressing hopes that foreign institutions will jointly drive comprehensive reforms and achieve high-quality development.

At both exchanges' meetings, participating foreign institutions commended the Chinese government for its policy measures and firm commitment to ensuring stable and sustained economic growth. They agreed that since the meeting held by the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on September 26 and the Central Economic Work Conference, existing policies have been effectively reinforced, and new measures have been gradually introduced, helping stabilize social expectations and enhance international investor confidence.

The SSE meeting focused on advancing the openness of China's capital markets and promoting high-quality development. Key suggestions included refining the Stock Connect and QFII mechanisms, facilitating foreign investor access to A-shares, strengthening policy communication, encouraging top-tier listed companies to engage in overseas roadshows, and enhancing shareholder returns and corporate governance.

The SZSE meeting underscored the strong foundational basis for a positive long-term outlook of China's capital market, with sectors such as high-end manufacturing, information technology, and consumer electronics showing strong long-term investment potential. Participants unanimously reaffirmed their commitment to expanding and deepening their presence in the Chinese market.

A SZSE official stated that foreign institutions are key participants in the A-share market. The exchange values communication with these institutions, and is dedicated to continuously enhancing transparency and predictability to foster an environment conducive to their investment and operations in China.

It is hoped that foreign institutions will sustain confidence, adopt a long-term outlook, and jointly advance the sustained and robust growth of China's capital market, according to the two exchanges.

