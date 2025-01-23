Home>>
Large state-owned insurers to invest 30% of new premiums in A-shares annually from 2025: CSRC head
(Global Times) 13:54, January 23, 2025
China's financial regulators have pledged to step up efforts to guide large state-owned insurers in increasing both the scale and proportion of their investments in the stock market.
Starting from 2025, 30 percent of new annual premiums will be allocated to A-share investments, Wu Qing, head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a press conference on Thursday.
The second round of pilot programs for long-term equity investments by insurance funds, with a scale of no less than 100 billion yuan ($13.74 billion), will be rolled out without delay, Wu said.
Additionally, the market value of A-shares held by public funds is expected to increase by at least 10 percent annually over the next three years, Wu noted.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's two major stock exchanges hold meetings with foreign institutions
- Upward momentum of A-share market set to continue
- Nearly 2,200 A-share firms conduct buybacks in 2024 amid policy support
- Shanghai Stock Exchange reports 184% rise in mid-year dividend payouts by listed companies so far in 2024
- Foreign institutions express confidence in A-share market
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.