Large state-owned insurers to invest 30% of new premiums in A-shares annually from 2025: CSRC head

Global Times) 13:54, January 23, 2025

China's financial regulators have pledged to step up efforts to guide large state-owned insurers in increasing both the scale and proportion of their investments in the stock market.

Starting from 2025, 30 percent of new annual premiums will be allocated to A-share investments, Wu Qing, head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a press conference on Thursday.

The second round of pilot programs for long-term equity investments by insurance funds, with a scale of no less than 100 billion yuan ($13.74 billion), will be rolled out without delay, Wu said.

Additionally, the market value of A-shares held by public funds is expected to increase by at least 10 percent annually over the next three years, Wu noted.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)