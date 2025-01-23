China aims to achieve substantial progress in all-around rural revitalization by 2027

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China aims to achieve substantial progress in all-around rural revitalization and promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas to a new stage by 2027, according to a plan issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.

The foundation of national food security will be further strengthened, and the overall agricultural production capacity will steadily increase, ensuring that the Chinese population's food supply remains firmly in their own hands, states the plan on all-around rural revitalization for the 2024-2027 period.

The plan underscores raising the level of guaranteeing grain and key agricultural product supplies, proposing the goal of ensuring that grain planting areas remain stable at about 1.75 billion mu (about 117 million hectares), with cereal areas around 1.45 billion mu.

It also urges efforts to promote a steady increase in grain production capacity to reach about 1.4 trillion jin (700 billion tonnes).

The developed regions in the east and suburban villages in cities of central and western regions where conditions permit will take the lead in achieving agricultural and rural modernization by 2027, according to the plan.

By 2035, decisive progress will be made in the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas, with agricultural modernization essentially realized and rural areas equipped with the basic conditions for modern living, the plan notes.

