China allocates 6.66 bln yuan for rural revitalization in ethnic minority areas

Xinhua) 14:34, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 6.66 billion yuan (about 926.5 million U.S. dollars) of funds to support rural revitalization in areas with large ethnic minority populations.

These areas have received such central fiscal funds, according to a conference gathering heads of ethnic affairs commissions, which was held on Wednesday.

Pan Yue, director of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, said the funds would support areas with large ethnic minority populations to build on their achievements in poverty reduction and advance rural revitalization.

Greater efforts will be made to improve development policies concerning ethnic affairs, strengthen local industries and foster handicraft brands unique to ethnic minority groups to boost high-quality development of these areas, Pan said.

The conference made arrangements for the key work of the commission this year, including promoting exchanges and integration among different ethnic groups and improving laws and regulations concerning ethnic affairs.

