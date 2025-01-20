U.S. updates list of 'Chinese military companies,' jeopardizes global economy

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The U.S. Department of Defense has added Chinese companies including Tencent, a tech giant, and CATL, a leading battery maker, to a list of "Chinese military companies."

This move is an out-and-out arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies. The U.S. side has repeatedly updated its discriminatory lists of various types, and imposed unwarranted unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" on Chinese enterprises under the pretext of so-called "national security risks" without evidence.

Such action severely undermines the international economic and trade order, destabilizes global industrial and supply chains at an accelerated pace, and jeopardizes global economic growth.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)