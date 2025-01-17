Industry association opposes U.S. ban on sale, import of China-related connected vehicles

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) announced on Thursday that it firmly opposes the measures taken by the Biden administration to prohibit the sale or import of connected vehicles linked to China.

On Jan. 14, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security announced a final rule prohibiting certain transactions involving the sale or import of connected vehicles integrating specific pieces of hardware and software, or those components sold separately, with a sufficient nexus to China.

Both China and the United States are leading nations in the advancement of intelligent connected vehicles, and cooperation and exchange are essential for mutual benefit, the CAAM said in a statement.

The Biden administration's move severely interferes with global automotive collaboration, undermines the development interests of various countries, violates international trade rules, threatens the stability of the global supply chain, and is detrimental to the establishment of a secure, shared and transparent global automotive industry system, it said.

The CAAM strongly opposes the Biden administration's misconduct, which disrupts the global intelligent connected vehicle ecosystem.

The Biden administration's unilateral imposition of administrative restrictions, which forcibly sever economic and industrial ties with specific countries, not only undermines fair competition in the global automotive market, but also has profound and adverse impacts on the global supply chain, and will ultimately harm the interests of the American industry and consumers, the CAAM said.

The CAAM urged the Biden administration to objectively evaluate economic and trade issues, and to abolish the regulations targeting China.

The global automotive industry should deepen cooperation and jointly promote healthy and sustainable development of the intelligent connected vehicle sector, the CAAM added.

