China's population declines in 2024

Xinhua) 13:09, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's population on the mainland stood at 1.40828 billion by the end of 2024, a decrease of 1.39 million over that at the end of 2023, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

