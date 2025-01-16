U.S. sanctions, containment, suppression will not hinder China's progress: ministry

Xinhua) 08:06, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Biden administration's sanctions, containment and suppression will not impede China's progress, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Wednesday.

Such measures, instead, will only bolster China's confidence and capabilities in self-reliance and technological innovation, the MOC said.

Under the pretext of national security, the Biden administration has intensified its trade restrictions against China during its remaining time in office. Measures include tightening export controls on semiconductor technology and restricting the use of Chinese connected vehicles, along with their software and hardware, in the United States, the ministry said.

The Biden administration has launched security reviews on drone systems from China and other countries concerning information and communication technology and services. Multiple Chinese companies have been sanctioned, and many Chinese entities have been added to a "notorious markets" list, according to the MOC.

China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firmly opposes such actions, the ministry said.

The Biden administration's measures have gravely infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, disrupting market rules and international trade order. These actions have posed a serious threat to the stability of global industrial and supply chains, causing harm to businesses worldwide, including those in the United States, the MOC said.

Many major American companies and industrial associations have openly opposed some of these measures, while multiple countries and regions have expressed confusion and disagreement, the MOC said.

Such measures are typical of economic coercion and bullying tactics, which are neither rational nor responsible. They harm not only China-U.S. economic relations but also global economic stability and development, according to the ministry.

In response to the Biden administration's trade restrictions, China will take measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests, the ministry added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)