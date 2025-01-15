Chinese scientists develop research platform for "artificial sun"

Xinhua) 08:37, January 15, 2025

Researchers learn about the running state of a linear plasma generator via a screen in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua)

HEFEI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- A linear plasma generator has reached the design specifications, making China the second country in the world, after the Netherlands, to develop such a high-flux plasma generator, the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced Tuesday.

This cutting-edge device provides a vital tool for developing key materials for the "artificial sun," a fusion facility designed to harness clean and sustainable energy.

The device, named Superconducting Plasma Wall Interaction Linear Device (SWORD), features a streamlined design inspired by Chixiao, a legendary sword from ancient China.

It measures 15.5 meters in length and weighs approximately 22.5 tonnes. It is capable of generating an extraordinary 102 particles per square meter per second and can operate continuously for over 24 hours.

An expert panel led by Ye Minyou, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China, evaluated SWORD's performance on Tuesday, concluding that the device has met the design specifications.

This enables rigorous testing of plasma-facing materials critical for fusion devices, which aim to replicate the sun's nuclear fusion process using abundant substances from seawater to generate clean energy.

Since the mid-20th century, scientists have been dedicated to the study of experimental devices for controlled nuclear fusion. These large scientific devices, known as "artificial suns," have nuclear fusion reaction mechanisms similar to those found in the sun.

However, one of the greatest challenges in their development lies in creating tough materials that can withstand the bombardment of intense plasma particles on reactor walls.

"For the 'artificial sun' to generate electricity continuously for extended periods, it is crucial to develop materials capable of enduring the extreme conditions within the reactor. This requires a highly advanced experimental environment to test plasma-facing materials," said Zhou Haishan, a researcher at the Advanced Study Institute of Physics with Plasmas (ASIPP) under the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science. ASIPP is also home to EAST (Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak), China's flagship fusion device that has set multiple world records in nuclear fusion energy research.

Zhou noted that it took the team more than five years to overcome significant technical challenges in developing SWORD.

According to Zhou, SWORD's successful development is poised to support research on China's next-generation experimental fusion reactors. The device will also be available for international collaboration.

Scientific research personnel record the running state of a linear plasma generator in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)