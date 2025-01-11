Chinese VP meets with UK chancellor of exchequer
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Saturday met with British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, who is in Beijing for the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.
China and the UK are both major economies and financial heavyweights in the world, Han said, pointing out that strengthening economic and financial cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership is of great significance to promoting economic growth, improving people's lives and encouraging green development in these two countries.
It will also inject confidence and impetus into the development of the world economy, Han added.
China is willing to continue to expand openness and exchanges with the UK, enhance mutual understanding and trust, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to bring more benefits to the two countries and the world, said Han.
Reeves, meanwhile, said the resumption of this dialogue after nearly six years is of great significance.
The British side attaches importance to developing relations with China and is willing to strengthen candid dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation with China to promote the economic development of each country, she added.
