China to see significant increase in fiscal deficit in 2025

(Xinhua) 15:54, January 10, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The size of China's fiscal deficit will increase significantly in 2025, Liao Min, vice minister of finance, told a press conference Friday.

