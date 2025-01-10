Home>>
China to see significant increase in fiscal deficit in 2025
(Xinhua) 15:54, January 10, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The size of China's fiscal deficit will increase significantly in 2025, Liao Min, vice minister of finance, told a press conference Friday.
