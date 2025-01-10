Languages

China to achieve fiscal balance in 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's fiscal operation was generally stable in 2024 and is expected to achieve a balanced budget for the year, China's Vice Minister of Finance Liao Min said Friday.

