Ukraine's postal service partners with Chinese e-commerce Temu

KIEV, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine's state postal service Ukrposhta announced on Thursday the launch of a strategic partnership with Chinese e-commerce platform Temu.

"Ukrposhta and Temu announce the start of a strategic partnership," Igor Smelyansky, the director general of Ukrposhta, wrote in a post on Facebook.

As part of a pilot cooperation project, Ukrposhta has delivered 1.5 million parcels from Temu to Ukraine, with about 80 percent of the shipments arriving within three days or less, Smelyansky noted.

He revealed plans to open a new automated center for the distribution of international parcels in the first quarter of this year.

Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian government-run postal operator, delivers parcels to more than 27,000 cities and towns throughout the country.

Temu is one of the leading e-commerce platforms in China and in the world.

