China's CPI up 0.2 pct in 2024

Xinhua) 13:25, January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.2 percent year on year in 2024, official data showed Thursday.

In December alone, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.4 percent from a year ago last month, up from 0.3 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, the CPI was flat in December, following a 0.6-percent decrease in November.

Thursday's NBS data also showed the producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went down 2.3 percent year on year in December, narrowing from the 2.5-percent drop in the previous month, and inched down 0.1 percent on a month-on-month basis.

For the full year of 2024, the PPI declined 2.2 percent, smaller than the 3-percent drop in 2023.

